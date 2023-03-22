I'm distressed to read that Suzanne Geist's mayoral campaign is being bankrolled in part by Sen. Pete Ricketts and friends. Ricketts, et al, contributed enough to ensure Jim Pillen would be his successor as governor. Pillen then, surprising no one, chose Ricketts to be a Nebraska senator.

Don't be fooled by all that money or the negative ads, Lincolnites. I'm grateful I lived through the pandemic in a city where our mayor was willing to make hard decisions to protect Lincoln's residents, even though those decisions were not popular. Will Geist be able to always put Lincoln and our citizens first? Or will she be obligated to her big donors?