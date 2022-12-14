 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: A problem with pronouns?

When you meet somebody and they tell you their name, you have no idea whether that was the name they were born with, is the name on their ID or is a nickname. You just accept that is what they want to be called and continue because it is irrelevant. There is absolutely no difference when they inform you of the pronouns they prefer to use.

The only thing people are upset about is the perception that people who tell you their pronouns are people they feel are inferior and not worthy of the dignity of deciding how they would like to be addressed.

If you consider yourself an ally, make sure you are expressing your preferred pronouns. Every introduction, every email signature, every chance you get. Make it so common that it seems odd if somebody doesn’t tell you their pronouns.

Like every positive change forward in society there will be haters wanting to go backwards. They will need to be dragged, kicking and screaming towards progress.

Roger Doerr, Lincoln

