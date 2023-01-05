Letter: A perspective we need

My nominee was a farmhand, writer, poet, editor, country school teacher, college professor, mystic, athlete and outdoorsman. He taught himself Greek at 16 when he graduated from college so he could write his book about the "journey of the human spirit,” which took 27 years. He could rip a deck of cards in half and lived through two world wars, the Korean War and Vietnam conflict. He's known for "Black Elk Speaks."

He began his 1921 acceptance speech, honored as Nebraska's and the nation’s first poet laureate, by defining education. He said, "Were the definition, that I hold my own, I would not presume to offer it here; but I need only find the proper words with which to express the common opinion of many seers in many times and countries; and this, unfortunately, seems now to be necessary, for we have been living in one of the most materialistic ages that have been known, and of the many ideals that have suffered, that of education has not suffered least. I would say education is fundamentally a spiritual process."