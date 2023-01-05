 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: A perspective we need

Recent discussions of test score results and criteria for the next state Board of Education commissioner and Omaha Public Schools superintendent have revealed a desire for someone experienced in education, rural and urban issues and who can also represent the local culture.

My nominee was a farmhand, writer, poet, editor, country school teacher, college professor, mystic, athlete and outdoorsman. He taught himself Greek at 16 when he graduated from college so he could write his book about the "journey of the human spirit,” which took 27 years. He could rip a deck of cards in half and lived through two world wars, the Korean War and Vietnam conflict. He's known for "Black Elk Speaks."

He began his 1921 acceptance speech, honored as Nebraska's and the nation’s first poet laureate, by defining education. He said, "Were the definition, that I hold my own, I would not presume to offer it here; but I need only find the proper words with which to express the common opinion of many seers in many times and countries; and this, unfortunately, seems now to be necessary, for we have been living in one of the most materialistic ages that have been known, and of the many ideals that have suffered, that of education has not suffered least. I would say education is fundamentally a spiritual process."

Though not here, I’d say John Neihardt very notably walked the walk, talked the talk and set a high bar for educational excellence worth exploring.

Randy Lukasiewicz, Omaha

