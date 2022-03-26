 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: A perspective from Nebraska

Nebraska Legislature

The State Capitol stands in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, July 1, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers will resume their session on July 20, 2020, after a four-month pause triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. They still have major issues to address, including a property tax package and an upgrade of Nebraska's biggest tax incentive program, but all of that may be overshadowed by the pandemic's impact on tax revenue. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press

Reading the guest column "A perspective from Texas" (March 18), left a sour taste in this adopted Nebraskan's mouth. Four "women of color," whose livelihood involves ending babies' lives, see no contradiction in their claim that abortion restrictions are caused in part by "persistent structural racism"?

When the Black community in particular has been decimated by the loss of millions of young Black lives? When "people of color" suffer "devastating effects" from abortion restrictions -- instead of the premature death or injury, life-long guilt and inability to have a family that are each potential results of this "simple health care procedure"? What type of twisted logic is that? (Side note: Oddly, the four writers refer to themselves as women, but can't bring themselves to refer to their patients as women, repeatedly calling them "pregnant people.")

There are rational arguments to be made for abortion, just as there are many valid reasons to oppose it; however, claiming racism as the scapegoat for abortion restrictions is tantamount to saying that racism causes pregnancy. Does that make sense? Neither does calling legislation to prevent preborn babies from being killed, "government invasion of their (women's) bodies." This "perspective" is just a self-serving example of blame-shifting.

Chris Hausted, Lincoln

