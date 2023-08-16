There’s talk about bringing the Ten Commandments back into public spaces. Might I suggest a revised version for the faithful?
Thou shalt not:
1. Incite a costly, embarrassing insurrection at the Capitol.
2. Spread election lies readily dismissed by Donald Trump-appointed judges.
3. Ask for “11,000 votes” in Georgia.
4. Encourage fake electors.
5. Steal highly classified documents and store them poorly.
6. Target judges, lawyers and election officials.
7. Praise Putin and other dictators.
8. Call Neo-Nazis “good people.”
9. Encourage Americans to imbibe bleach.
10. Belittle and demean women who disagree with you.
I suggest voting for Mike Pence, although I’m no fan.
Tim Turnquist, Lincoln