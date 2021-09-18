Letter: A nation without unity

As I reflected on the horrendous events of 9/11, I am reminded of the sacrifices that were made by so many on that day, for the next 20 years, and still for that matter. It still pains me to see the buildings burning or think that if not for a group of heroic passengers, the plane that crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, would have crashed into the U.S. Capitol.

There was a sense of unity in the country. No one was willing to allow our symbols of freedom, buildings or otherwise, to be destroyed.

A lot has changed in 20 years.

Eight months ago an angry mob, spurred on by President Trump, attacked the Capitol building. The mob was attempting to stop the lawful transfer of power, among other things, and injured many police officers in the process.

Twenty years after 9/11, we are not unified. And certainly not in our feelings of Jan. 6. In fact, many are OK with what happened.

On Sept. 11 this year, former President Bush attended a memorial in Shanksville. Former President Obama attended a memorial at the World Trade Center site. Former President Trump commentated the Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort boxing match.

Mr. Trump will tell us his ratings were tremendous. And the circus continues.

John Mercier, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0