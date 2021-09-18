 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: A nation without unity
0 Comments

Letter: A nation without unity

  • 0
Trump

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

 Manuel Balce Ceneta

As I reflected on the horrendous events of 9/11, I am reminded of the sacrifices that were made by so many on that day, for the next 20 years, and still for that matter. It still pains me to see the buildings burning or think that if not for a group of heroic passengers, the plane that crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, would have crashed into the U.S. Capitol.

There was a sense of unity in the country. No one was willing to allow our symbols of freedom, buildings or otherwise, to be destroyed.

A lot has changed in 20 years.

Eight months ago an angry mob, spurred on by President Trump, attacked the Capitol building. The mob was attempting to stop the lawful transfer of power, among other things, and injured many police officers in the process.

Twenty  years after 9/11, we are not unified. And certainly not in our feelings of Jan. 6. In fact, many are OK with what happened.

On Sept. 11 this year, former President Bush attended a memorial in Shanksville. Former President Obama attended a memorial at the World Trade Center site. Former President Trump commentated the Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort boxing match.

Mr. Trump will tell us his ratings were tremendous. And the circus continues.

John Mercier, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Mixed message on vaccines
Letters

Letter: Mixed message on vaccines

  • Updated

Gov. Pete Ricketts does not want to mandate vaccine now that one has approval. My question is, what's the difference between it and mandating …

Letter: City streets in bad shape
Letters

Letter: City streets in bad shape

  • Updated

As a visitor to your city, I find it remarkable that people spend thousands of dollars to drive cars on the streets of your city. Their condit…

Letter: Be more than 'pro-birth'
Letters

Letter: Be more than 'pro-birth'

  • Updated

The parallels between the Taliban and Texas seem striking. Neither appear to care much for democracy, human rights, civil rights, voting right…

Letters

Letter: War was really about money

  • Updated

The machine that powers this country runs on the blood of the innocent. Civilians slaughtered by the weight of our empire; children sent overs…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News