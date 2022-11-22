 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: A monument to the monied

A monument to the monied

I see that we are to be graced with another high-rise building in the Haymarket area. According to the Journal Star (“Planners give first OK to 22-story building in downtown Lincoln,” Nov. 2), the skyscraper will house 36,000 square feet of office space, 70 luxury apartments and 33 condo units.

The well-heeled denizens will be able to avail themselves of a pool, fitness center, co-working suites and a pet-wash station. Topping the edifice, like a cherry on a sundae, will be a members-only rooftop club.

I am puzzled. Why, having spent years and lots of money creating a “warehouse district” ambience of low-rise brick buildings in the Haymarket, does the city think it’s a good idea to erect a towering glass-and-steel obelisk at the area’s southeast entrance?

And I am outraged. Why, when this structure is so obviously built by and for the city’s wealthiest residents, is it receiving over a quarter ($23 million) of its total cost ($87 million) in TIF funds?

Surely a business venture geared to serve high rollers ought to be able to pay for all of its own construction and begin chipping into our property tax coffers from day one.

Roger Holmes, Lincoln

Alcohol only adds to problems

In the Nov. 6 Journal Star was an article stating 1 in 8 deaths among Nebraskans age 20 to 64 is related to alcohol.

Chris Wagner said, “I think it’s not shocking, sadly, when you look at our state. We’re really typically in the top-five worst for binge-drinking states in the country. ... Alcohol is relatively cheap, and it’s pretty much everywhere.“

Adding to this problem, our tax-supported university system has let the lure of money override common sense and proposes to sell liquor at some sporting events.

Sports are supposed to be healthy, body-and-mind-building activities establishing clean, living and sportsmanship. A great thing for everyone, especially youth.

Aren’t we sending a mixed message to our kids?

In an earlier Journal Star story from Nov. 4 university police were beefing up security because of students violating rules against alcohol and bad behavior at football games.

In my opinion, alcohol does not enhance the enjoyment of spectator sports.

It instead leads to consequences in public safety and health. Excessive use of alcohol does not equate to Nebraska and the good life.

Betty Schmelzer, Lincoln

