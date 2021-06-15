Letter: A modest proposal for firearms

Those of us in constant mourning from unrelenting gun violence are increasingly distressed by the inexplicable, yet predictable, tolerance for this carnage. The moral progression of some of our fellow primates appears suspended in an earlier epoch.

With Pavlovian certainty, these evolutionary stragglers respond to every mass shooting with either constitutional chest-pounding ("A case for constitutional carry," June 3), or prepaid screeching, their humanity seemingly in abeyance.

With a nod to Jonathan Swift, here are modest proposals to end our uniquely American tragedy and revive the arrested development of those whose stunted moral growth prolongs this ignominy.

Stopping gun violence will require every person to have a gun. Though appearing counterintuitive, this measure is justified by long-standing precedent. Being equitably armed is an oft-cited rationale for maintaining international peace, a.k.a., MAD (Mutually Assured Destruction). Providing each American with a weapon would, similarly, promote national accord. We could call it MADDER or, perhaps, INSANE.