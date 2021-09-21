Letter: A message of inclusion

I was pleased to read the recent article about disabled educator Rachel Veenendaal holding Lincoln Public Schools accountable for their employment discrimination against educators with disabilities ("LPS agrees to pay woman $300,000 to settle lawsuit," Sept. 4).

This happened despite the fact that a) discrimination on the basis of disability has been illegal since 1990, and b) there are hundreds of educators who are blind and who have other disabilities teaching at all levels throughout the United States.

I have a blind friend who works as a toddler teacher at a childcare center; a blind friend who teaches high school in a high-crime neighborhood in the San Francisco Bay Area; and there are entire organizations of blind or otherwise disabled educators who teach at the elementary, junior high, high school and college levels. The question of whether people with disabilities can be successful teachers has been answered decades ago.