Letter: A matter of the greater good

It appears there are two distinct definitions of "unity." One it appears is based on vengeance, the other on, "It's over; move on." So what is the greater good?

To pursue the past president only makes the divide among Americans widen. Many accusations solely based on perception and opinions are just that, and the hate just increases, enough to destroy friendships.

In 1945, there was a decision to be made. Imprison and possibly hang Emperor Hirohito for his role in the deaths of millions during World War II, or spare his life. Gen. Douglas MacArthur concluded that punishing Hirohito would only be for vengeance and destroy the social fabric of Japan and the future relationship between Japan and America. So it was for the greater good to keep Hirohito on the throne and take the time to heal Japan as well as America.

Here, today in the name of vengeance one side of the divide wants Trump's head on a platter, which will just increase the divide between Americans and will never bring the desired unity. That is human nature.

John Stanley, Ceresco

