Letter: A matter of the Golden Rule

Abraham Lincoln said, “As I would not be a slave, so I would not be a master. This expresses my idea of democracy. Whatever differs from this, to the extent of the difference, is no democracy.” By Lincoln's definition, democracy is based upon the ethical standard of the Golden Rule.

Consider this thought experiment: A researcher studying neurological development removes small slices from the brains of two children — one six months before birth and the other six months after birth. Both children go through life bearing the same handicap. Would the operation be wrong in one case but acceptable in the other? Obviously, it would be equally wrong in both cases. Both children are included among our “neighbors” in the Golden Rule.

Since most American religions include the Golden Rule in their teaching, many believe that laws based thereon violate the separation of church and state. But the Golden Rule is a universal imperative, also recognized by many non-believers. Laws against theft and murder are based on the Golden Rule. Does that make them unconstitutional?

Applying Lincoln's standard, the democratic ethic requires us to extend the same legal protections to the unborn that we ourselves enjoy.

Stephen Daly, Lincoln

