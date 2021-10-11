Letter: A matter of moral status, not life

Myron D. Tremain in a letter to the editor thinks that because we don’t know when life begins, we should make abortions illegal ("Trying to make a good decision," Oct. 6).

What we know is that both sperm cells and ova are alive. The zygote that is produced in fertilization must also be alive. Embryos and fetuses are also alive, as is the baby that is born alive. If all acts of taking a life are immoral, then this means capital punishment and killing to defend your country or in self-defense are also immoral.

The question is not whether a fetus is alive; we know it is alive. The question is: Does a fetus have the same moral status as a newborn baby? Killing a newborn baby is illegal because it is infanticide. A fetus incapable of surviving outside the uterus is certainly not the same thing as a newborn baby that will survive if the parents care for the baby.

Allowing a newborn baby to die would be child abuse, and parents who do this will be prosecuted.