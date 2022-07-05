Letter: A matter of human rights

The Supreme Court has made a lot of messed up decisions in my short lifetime, but this decision to strip women of their bodily autonomy has to be the most messed up.

When they restrict the rights of people to have control over their own bodies, when they force birth, they are in effect sentencing people, adults and children, to poverty, illness, housing and job insecurity, unhappiness and in some cases death. There is nothing moral or Christian about that. If someone does not want a baby and the government forces them to have one, how is that not the ultimate overstep in power?

This is one of the most significant violations of human rights by the government on American citizens in history.

All people, but especially the men of this country have to do better. This is an emergency. We cannot be the greatest country on earth while putting everything above human rights.

Ronnie Dupree Turner, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0