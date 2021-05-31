Letter: A matter of health care choice

I recently received, by mail, a petition from the Nebraska Right to Life PAC. They asked me to sign their petition to the Nebraska State Senate to defund Planned Parenthood, to ensure that not one single state dollar goes toward PPH or any other abortion provider.

I have always thought of PPH as much more than just a provider for abortion. I perceive PPH as providing high quality, nonjudgmental, affordable health care. When I was a college freshman (many years ago) I used PPH services myself for primary care.

When I had opportunity to teach interpersonal relations class as adjunct instructor at the community college, a PPH staff educator came to my class. The educator, using interesting, appropriate and fun activities, provided education about healthy relationships. The students learned a great deal and were most positive in their response to this training method.

Yes, I understand that PPH offers abortion services. These services can include pre- and post-abortion patient education, follow-up exams, referrals as needed, speaking with a trained staff about all choices, conversation with a health care provider about one's health history, plus numerous other services.