Letter: A match made in heaven

It's time for Waverly to become part of Lincoln. It would be a good move for both places.

For one, it will make the population rise for Lincoln, and Waverly would benefit from the tax revenue generated by Lincoln. If Waverly were annexed by Lincoln, it would be well on its way rivaling Omaha as the state's best city.

Could you imagine the unlimited options as far businesses that can be put in between Waverly and Lincoln? It would be a great incentive for the East Beltway to completed. Things for Waverly wouldn't change that much as far as lifestyle for its people. It would be a huge boom for them as population growth, and the town would be getting a much needed upgrade as far as infrastructure and the Waverly Public Schools.

Look at Elkhorn, which once like Waverly and is now a suburb of Omaha presently, has become one of the most beautiful parts of the state. Lincoln is growing out that way anyway, and we want Lincoln to graduate to the large metro it could potentially become.

I really like the idea of that marriage and like a real marriage it brings out the best in both Waverly and the Star City. See you at the alter, Mrs. Waverly-Lincoln.

Jarone Walker, Lincoln

