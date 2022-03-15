 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: A match made in heaven

  • 0
Waverly sign

It's time for Waverly to become part of Lincoln. It would be a good move for both places.

For one, it will make the population rise for Lincoln, and Waverly would benefit from the tax revenue generated by Lincoln. If Waverly were annexed by Lincoln, it would be well on its way rivaling Omaha as the state's best city.

Could you imagine the unlimited options as far businesses that can be put in between Waverly and Lincoln? It would be a great incentive for the East Beltway to completed. Things for Waverly wouldn't change that much as far as lifestyle for its people. It would be a huge boom for them as population growth, and the town would be getting a much needed upgrade as far as infrastructure and the Waverly Public Schools.

Look at Elkhorn, which once like Waverly and is now a suburb of Omaha presently, has become one of the most beautiful parts of the state. Lincoln is growing out that way anyway, and we want Lincoln to graduate to the large metro it could potentially become.

People are also reading…

I really like the idea of that marriage and like a real marriage it brings out the best in both Waverly and the Star City. See you at the alter, Mrs. Waverly-Lincoln.

Jarone Walker, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: What about caring for all?

Letter: What about caring for all?

Regardless of the details, there is a moral imperative for people of good will to be on the right side of an issue. Unfortunately the Catholic…

Letter: Teachers must teach truth

Letter: Teachers must teach truth

It is not fitting for the Legislature to prohibit or restrict teachers with regard to the materials or subjects as they teach our state's and …

Letter: Parking a pain downtown

Letter: Parking a pain downtown

I love a vibrant downtown as much as anyone. However, it’s increasingly difficult to enjoy much of what downtown Lincoln has to offer. Between…

Letter: Hardly true feminist view

Letter: Hardly true feminist view

Oh, quel blague! What a delightful ruse! I applaud the Journal Star for infusing your editorial page with the satirical spoof that was Cyndi L…

Letter: Vote to keep all welcomed

Letter: Vote to keep all welcomed

Dear wonderful residents of Lincoln, all the five elected council members present during their regularly scheduled meeting passed a resolution…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News