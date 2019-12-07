Letter, 12/8: A lot of money for a figurehead
Letter, 12/8: A lot of money for a figurehead

A surgeon who specializes in eyes, cranium or the heart is worth a lot of money, but is a college president for NU worth $934,600 a year? That is nearly $450 an hour for a figurehead. 

Roger L. Kopf, Nebraska City

