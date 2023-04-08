I am a Lincoln resident and college student in Washington, D.C., and I was not able to vote in Lincoln's primary election.

I requested a mail-in ballot five days before the deadline. I contacted the election commission via email, and my initial application was denied because I used an electronic signature. As a college student, I do not have easy access to a printer, but regardless, I found one, printed out my application and signed it.

It was accepted, and I was sent a mail-in ballot, but one week later it arrived at my home address in Lincoln, not my college address that I put on my application.

I immediately called the election commission about their error, and they said they would send me a new one. However, as of Election Day, and I had yet to receive my ballot at my university address.

I will not be able to vote because of their error. These are the issues that young college students will continue to face when voter ID laws are implemented, and it is so disheartening.

I want to vote because I care about the future of my city and state, but these requirements are burdensome and can have real costs associated with them. Many college students do not have access to printers, notaries or even stamps, as these are rarely used by today’s college students. I have no remedy for my situation, and I am furious my vote won't count.

Ainsely Eva Frederick, Lincoln