Letter: A long fall from glory days
Letter: A long fall from glory days

Nebraska vs. Illinois, 8.28

Nebraska senior offensive analyst Ron Brown (left) and Husker tight end Austin Allen (11) head off the field at the end of the team's 30-22 loss to Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.

 FRANCIS GARDLER

We were fortunate to live in Lincoln for 40 years during the glory days of Nebraska football. We moved to Florida 20 years ago at the beginning of the downward spiral.

The biggest headline in the Fort Myers Sunday paper was always about the latest team to dominate the Huskers. The downward spiral must have bottomed out, because the Huskers don't even make the Big Ten roundup on Sundays anymore.

It appears that it is no longer considered an accomplishment of any magnitude to dominate Nebraska. So sad.

Rusty Ost, Fort Myers, Florida

