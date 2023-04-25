If downtown Lincoln is desperate for parking stalls maybe Lincoln Bold should build a 22-story parking garage, instead of luxury apartments.

On concealed carry, Sen. Tom Brewer claims, “People should not have to prove that they deserve a right that is guaranteed in the Constitution.” Is he referring to guns or voting? Nebraska is making it easier to get guns, but harder to vote. Similarly, according to Colin Allred (D-Texas), Texas passed an ordinance to allow firearms on campus but wants to restrict polling places for students on campus.

Claiming public safety, mayoral candidate Suzanne Geist supports Brewer’s gun bill. Proliferation of guns has resulted in the CDC declaring that the leading cause of death for children ages 1-18 is firearms (homicide and suicide), at 3,219 (and growing). Arming teachers has been discussed. Maybe students should be armed, so they can defend themselves during the next mass shooting. When will more guns make Lincoln safer?

People and corporations don’t approve of voter suppression laws. Even Major League Baseball moved its All-Star game out of Atlanta, protesting the passage of more restrictive voting laws in Georgia.

In 2016, then President Trump created an Election Integrity Commission, to find evidence of voter fraud. A couple of months later, they folded because they didn’t find any.

It’s puzzling that the National Guardsman who recently took top secret government documents was immediately arrested and taken to court. Yet, after taking hundreds of government documents and lying about them, Donald Trump has still not been charged. Scales of justice unequal?

The U.S. has approximately 800 military bases throughout the world, with some guarding other countries’ borders (South Korea). How about transferring some of those bases here, to better control our borders?

Brad Carper, Lincoln