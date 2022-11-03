Letter: A lesson in two headlines

In the Oct. 22 Journal Star on Page A1 there was a story concerning a coach in an area softball game. The secondary headline said, "District doesn't renew his contract because of controversy."

The school board made the decision because of the "black eye" the coach caused the district for a play he drew up involving a runner scoring without touching all the bases.

The coach contended the play didn't technically break any rules (officials didn't call the player out). Critics and board members weren't having it.

There was criticism of how the coach called the play, as well as how he responded to criticisms. The school board acted swiftly to address the problem and get on with life. They fired a winning coach.

On Page A2, a report about the U.S. House committee investigating the treasonous Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol issuing a subpoena to Donald Trump, who lost the last race for president and is no longer president. Goodness. More drama, more time, more expense.

Much could be learned from the show of integrity and swift action by a school board in a tiny rural community.

I'm a Republican but will vote for candidates based first on whether they support democracy and denounce the Big Lie. Also, I'll vote against Measure 432 requiring voter photo ID because its main function is to legitimize false claims of voter fraud.

Steve Miller, Beatrice