 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: A lesson in two headlines

  • 0

In the Oct. 22 Journal Star on Page A1 there was a story concerning a coach in an area softball game. The secondary headline said, "District doesn't renew his contract because of controversy."

The school board made the decision because of the "black eye" the coach caused the district for a play he drew up involving a runner scoring without touching all the bases.

The coach contended the play didn't technically break any rules (officials didn't call the player out). Critics and board members weren't having it. 

There was criticism of how the coach called the play, as well as how he responded to criticisms. The school board acted swiftly to address the problem and get on with life. They fired a winning coach.

On Page A2, a report about the U.S. House committee investigating the treasonous Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol issuing a subpoena to Donald Trump, who lost the last race for president and is no longer president. Goodness. More drama, more time, more expense.

People are also reading…

Much could be learned from the show of integrity and swift action by a school board in a tiny rural community.

I'm a Republican but will vote for candidates based first on whether they support democracy and denounce the Big Lie. Also, I'll vote against Measure 432 requiring voter photo ID because its main function is to legitimize false claims of voter fraud.

Steve Miller, Beatrice

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: A lesson in a half-marathon

Letter: A lesson in a half-marathon

My wife and I took in the sights and sounds of the Good Life Halfsy — a half-marathon in Lincoln on Oct. 23 when 5,500 runners took to the str…

Letter: Speak up for democracy

Letter: Speak up for democracy

I’m a registered nonpartisan voter in Nebraska. I vote for candidates whom I believe will best represent my values and beliefs. I won’t be vot…

Letter: Single issue driving vote

Letter: Single issue driving vote

My vote in 2022 is based on one thing, abortion rights. I cannot conceive of voting for a candidate or a party that is willing to turn back ti…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News