Letter: A lesson in seeing clearly

A man was washing his windows at a gas station, I joked that he could wash mine when he was finished.

I soon felt my own foot in my mouth. This man, Larry, knew English as his third language, he was tired from driving across this great country, and he didn't get the joke. I went to pump my gas thinking about the risk/reward in trying to make someone laugh.

It was a risk, but the reward was for more than a laugh or a smile. Larry approached me and said he was ready to wash my windows, sir.

Larry was from the Georgia in eastern Europe. He just retired from a prestigious career. His pension ... wait for it ... $80 month.

My fellow Americans, we would be kings in other parts of the world, not because of who we are, but because of what we have. The $20 pair of Tom Cruise sunglasses on my head would feed a family for weeks on the other side of the globe.

Larry and most other immigrants or refugees dream of some day being here, where we are. They dream like our ancestors dreamed, to one day be free.