Letter: A lesson in a half-marathon

My wife and I took in the sights and sounds of the Good Life Halfsy — a half-marathon in Lincoln on Oct. 23 when 5,500 runners took to the streets. The first of the stations where we paused to watch the event was the lawn outside Gere Library, 5½ miles into the race. The sound of a pep band was audible in the distance. There was a steady stream of runners, men and women, mostly slender people. The runners wore an assortment of colorful attire. Some were walking the course by this time, but most were running.

Bystanders peered into the distance to see a familiar face. Some cheered exuberantly for each runner who loped past them. Onlookers clapped or even screamed their encouragement to the participants. Cowbells and plastic horns sounded forth. The first names of the runners were printed on their bibs, near their identification numbers. This allowed spectators to call the runners by name as they jogged past.

The event was mostly anonymous, and yet it was a friendly atmosphere. People were voicing support to total strangers. It was a unique situation, a feel-good scene. Everyone was a winner. I suspect that the lead runners took the race seriously, but for most of the others it seemed more like a fun run than a competitive race.

What might we learn from an experience like the Good Life Halfsy? In a polarized country, people can come together. Even in times of deep division, folks can support each other. Humans can relate to each other in non-competitive ways. What if running for public office literally involved running? What if political races were patterned after the Good Life Halfsy?

Greg Gabriel, Lincoln