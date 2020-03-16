Letter, 3/17: A lesson for the adults, too

As a former high school teacher and youth pastor, I read with interest the article in Sunday’s Journal Star about the strides being made in our public school system, specifically Lincoln High School, in regard to the diversity and the need to build understanding and friendships across racial and ethnic boundaries ("Links erasing barriers," March 8).

I was heartened by the work being done by both the educators and the students. They are building a bright and inclusive future for themselves and everyone they encounter in life.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Then I read your editorial in that same issue of the Journal Star ("Participating in democracy is great, but threats aren't"). The irony of those two pieces being in the same paper astounded me. I couldn’t help but think how much we adults need that same education about building bridges and friendships rather than widening the divide.