Letter: A high price for cheap chicken

The New York Times recently published an opinion piece concerning animal cruelty in the Costco supply chain. As the article points out, Costco sells millions of rotisserie chickens each year. These chickens are sold at the remarkably low price of $4.99.

Regrettably, this low price is achieved only through the immense mistreatment of the conscious beings whose butchered bodies will later be purchased by mostly well-meaning consumers. A video showing the conditions faced by Costco chickens was recently recorded at a facility right here in Nebraska.

Jessica Kolterman, a spokeswoman for Lincoln Premium Poultry, said that the footage depicts “normal and uneventful livestock activity.” To be sure, Kolterman is right in saying that these conditions represent normalcy for livestock. But what does this say about Costco, and what does it say about our support of these practices?

To say that these conditions are normal is not to offer any kind of moral justification for them. Much of the suffering endured by chickens in the Costco supply chain is entirely unnecessary. After all, we could just as well eat plants instead of chickens.