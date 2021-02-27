 Skip to main content
Letter: A high price for cheap chicken
Letter: A high price for cheap chicken

Progress chickens

According to CNN, Costco sold 91 million rotisserie chickens in 2018, more than double the number from a decade prior.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The New York Times recently published an opinion piece concerning animal cruelty in the Costco supply chain. As the article points out, Costco sells millions of rotisserie chickens each year. These chickens are sold at the remarkably low price of $4.99.

Regrettably, this low price is achieved only through the immense mistreatment of the conscious beings whose butchered bodies will later be purchased by mostly well-meaning consumers. A video showing the conditions faced by Costco chickens was recently recorded at a facility right here in Nebraska.

Jessica Kolterman, a spokeswoman for Lincoln Premium Poultry, said that the footage depicts “normal and uneventful livestock activity.” To be sure, Kolterman is right in saying that these conditions represent normalcy for livestock. But what does this say about Costco, and what does it say about our support of these practices?

To say that these conditions are normal is not to offer any kind of moral justification for them. Much of the suffering endured by chickens in the Costco supply chain is entirely unnecessary. After all, we could just as well eat plants instead of chickens.

Although such change is unlikely to occur overnight, it really is that simple. In the meantime, we can greatly improve the well-being of chickens in Costco’s supply chain by urging Costco to adopt policies like the Better Chicken Commitment, a policy that provides a set of standards for broiler chicken welfare in the food industry.

Anton Skretta, Firth

