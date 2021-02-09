Letter: A hard thing to get over

No! We will not move on or get over it.

Republicans impeached President Clinton for getting oral sex and lying about it but are now backing away from impeaching Trump for inciting a mob to try to destroy our democracy? Causing more than five deaths and lots of damage to the U.S. Capitol. And injuring more than 140 law officers with wounds like broken ribs, crushed spines, brain damage, the loss of an eye and stab holes.

Someone almost beat a cop to death with an American flag! Republicans can never again tell me that they support the “thin blue line.”

I am sad to say that I used to be a Republican. I also used to be a Christian. I can be neither anymore. The racism of the party is galling to me. So is the racism and hypocrisy of evangelicals.

They supported Trump for years: his adulterous misogyny, his business crookedness, his cruelty to immigrants, his racism, his lying, cheating and stealing. Now they have no moral compass or righteous standing. None.

There is no doubt that the outcome could have been much worse. Had the rioters actually found Vice President Mike Pence, or Speaker Nancy Pelosi or even Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, they might have simply killed them. Our democracy could have died forever Jan. 6.