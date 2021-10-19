 Skip to main content
Letter: A green light for Green Light
Letter: A green light for Green Light

Traffic, 9.9

Afternoon traffic heads north on South 10th Street on Sept. 9. The Green Light Lincoln program has improved traffic flow throughout the city.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

I find Lincoln's new Green Light traffic flow system to work marvelously. I travel South 27th and Nebraska 2 regularly, and the improvement in the traffic flow over the past year is very noticeable.

I rarely have to stop for red lights, and my end-to-end travel times have been reduced significantly. Whoever figured out how to make this work, no matter which direction one is traveling, is genius. Now, instead of stop lights, we have go lights.

Many thanks to the Green Light program team, whomever you may be.

Elizabeth Nelson, Lincoln

