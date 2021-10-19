Letter: A green light for Green Light

I find Lincoln's new Green Light traffic flow system to work marvelously. I travel South 27th and Nebraska 2 regularly, and the improvement in the traffic flow over the past year is very noticeable.

I rarely have to stop for red lights, and my end-to-end travel times have been reduced significantly. Whoever figured out how to make this work, no matter which direction one is traveling, is genius. Now, instead of stop lights, we have go lights.