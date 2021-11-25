Letter: A good day for our nation

Monday, Nov. 15 was a great day for the U.S. President Biden and the Democrats delivered, as promised, and passed an infrastructure bill that will help every state and all Americans. A salute goes to Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon for his bipartisan approach and rationale in voting for the bill. He is spot on!

The Jan. 6 Congressional Investigation Committee moved strategically forward on behalf of all Americans, with one of the expected and self-promoting leaders of the insurrection against our Congress, our republic and our democratic structure of government -- Stephen Bannon -- turning himself in after his indictment.

Monday, Nov. 15 was an essential start in holding the insurrectionists who attacked the U.S. Capitol, accountable. Who knows what other insurrectionist tactics those same misguided operatives may initiate to further undermine our democracy?

As a U.S. Army veteran, I expect other veterans and I will do what we're asked to protect and defend the U.S. Capitol and the U.S. Congress, in the event future treasonous and seditious insurrection attempts take place. Defending our democracy is essential and fundamental to the future of our society and our economic structure.

Dan McGuire, Lincoln

