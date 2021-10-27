Letter: A few thoughts on indictment

A few thoughts on Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's indictment. Pardon me that they are a bit "tongue in cheek."
* I think he would do better without having the former president defend him for "possibly telling lies to investigators about campaign contributions."
* I would have staged the defense video a bit differently -- the back of a pickup with his wife and a dog beside him and a cornfield in the background? Seriously, has he never heard of Richard Nixon and the "Checkers" speech?
* Will this also mean we won't have Jeff Fortenberry to kick around any more?
Kathy Arens, Ewing