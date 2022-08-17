Letter: A few thoughts on higher ed

I am 96 years old, and I'd like to share a few higher education observations and suggestions:

Recently I had heirloom tomatoes from the Union College-sponsored farmers market and, like the college itself, they were wonderful. For 36 years, I've lived within walking distance of Union College, and I've seen what a remarkable anchor it is for this quadrant of Lincoln. I've met many students from all over the country, and they are polite, friendly and studious. Surrounding Union College's lovely green campus is a vibrant local business community.

I urge all Nebraskans to contact their NU regent and implore them to oppose the raise (no doubt a fait accompli) for NU President Ted Carter. His salary is already $1.1 million higher than the leader of the free world.

Why do Nebraska print and broadcast journalists in their reporting on NU "executive" compensation only quote sources from the rarified world of higher ed "experts," most of whom are in the business of feathering their collective nests? Trust me, I've chatted with lots of Nebraskans who oppose this raise. These experts routinely cite "peer pressure" as the primary reason for the obscene national higher ed administrative salary arms race. Peer pressure? Isn't that what educators teach middle school students to resist.

An A-plus shout out to the great Southeast Community College whose system now follows the original mission of the Land Grant Act. Ergo, community colleges are the new Land Grants. Senators, are you listening?

Charlotte Harper, Lincoln