Jim Vokal at the Platte Institute has been squawking for a long time about the rise in property valuations and property taxes. “The Vokals,” he wrote recently, “saw a whopping valuation hike in 2023 and I know we are not alone.”

He’s right, as substantiated by Lancaster County’s little pink “Notice of Proposed Tax Increase” postcard I received the other day. I don’t know Vokal’s definition of whopping, but my property value increased 15.5%, from $263,300 to $304,100 — whopping enough for me.

But closer examination showed my tax increase to be just $227.08, about 6%. I owe Southeast Community College an additional $72.60 for the year, or 20 cents a day. I owe the city of Lincoln $74.17 more, or 21 cents a day. And I owe Lincoln Public Schools $80.33, or 22 additional cents a day.

My total property tax increase comes to 63 cents a day. My total property taxes will be $4,109.99 this year. That’s $11.26 per day.

I frequently pass a Starbucks and am always surprised by the crowd there. In May, the average price of a cappuccino at a Starbucks in Nebraska was $4.47.

Two and a half of these frothy delights daily would cover all of my yearly property taxes. One a day pays for my support of LPS for three weeks.

Again, I don’t know how Vokal values things, but, honestly, I don’t have a problem paying a couple of cents more per day to educate our children and run our city.

Roger Holmes, Lincoln