Letter: A different type of endorsement

In the May 10 primary election, I endorse our electoral system itself. I urge you to support it by voting, by promoting candidates who acknowledge the fairness of our system and the honesty of those who run it and by respectfully rebutting your neighbors, friends and family when they assert that our elections are "fixed."

In a world where even Supreme Court opinions can’t remain secret until they are announced, how could election fraud remain hidden?

To be sure, we must do more than simply vote to make our system function better. The vociferous back-and-forth that turns many off from participation hasn’t improved lately.

We need to hold media outlets, moneyed interests and partisan leaders to account for distortions. We need to be open to reforms that promote moderation such as open primaries, rank-order voting, maximum transparency in fundraising and perhaps even mandatory voting.

We need to preserve other institutions that promote cooperation such as the nonpartisan tradition of our Unicameral. And, we need to be willing to dialogue with our leaders and each other more often and with more civility.

This primary election is your last best chance to shape the field and to rein in party leaders and special interests that shout the loudest, unfairly vilify others, and embrace falsehoods.

Don’t let apathy or complacency quiet your voice and amplify the influence of the extremes. The rest of us, and the integrity of our electoral system and our civil way of life, are counting on you!

Lance Schupbach, Lincoln

