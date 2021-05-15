Letter: A debt of gratitude to LPS

Fifteen years ago, my wife and I were devastated when our son was diagnosed on the autism spectrum at age 4. We were afraid for our son’s future. We reached out to Lincoln Public Schools, and following an evaluation, they advised us to enroll our son in an early intervention preschool provided by LPS.

From the moment we enrolled him in the early intervention program as a toddler, Lincoln Public Schools has been there for him. From kindergarten through every grade, we’ve experienced nothing but the highest professionalism, caring and expertise from his teachers and counselors.

Every teacher he’s had was of the highest caliber. Every teacher he’s had displayed the deepest concern and care for him. I had always assumed not all teachers would be a good fit for my kid. I’m still amazed how we lucked out to get the perfect teachers and counselors for him year after year.

Our son is graduating from Lincoln Southwest High School this year. We weren’t sure what life would be like at this point, but with LPS’s support and our son working hard, life is good. I want to thank every person at LPS who helped my son. My family appreciates everything you do, everything you put up with, the extra hours, all of the nonsense from our kids you take in stride.