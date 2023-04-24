I received a flyer from Suzanne Geist stating, “It’s time for a better, safer, more affordable Lincoln for all!” with endorsements from the Lancaster County sheriff, Col. Tom Nesbitt (retired Nebraska State Patrol) and the Lancaster County Attorney.

On the back there are eight 2022 Lincoln crime headlines used as examples of “Lerion’s Lincoln” — five of them involve guns.

I also noted that Geist was one of the 33 who voted to pass LB77 which provides for carrying of concealed handguns without a permit.

What’s wrong with this picture?

I’m also wondering if we want to elect a mayor who can’t spell her opponent’s name correctly. The headline reads, “This is Lerion’s Lincoln.” The correct spelling is "Leirion" with an ‘i'. Just sayin’!

Julia Larson, Lincoln