Letter, 1/28: A chance for Nebraska to lead
View Comments

Letter, 1/28: A chance for Nebraska to lead

{{featured_button_text}}
Community solar project

Rafael Bermudes (left) and Gabriel Serano work on LES's community solar farm at Northwest 75th and Holdrege streets in May 2016.

 ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star file photo

Nebraska has an opportunity to be part of the climate solution if we’ll just take it.

As a state in the middle of the country with top-ten potentials in both wind and solar energy production, Nebraska could be a big-time player in the energy production of the new economy, meaning the clean energy that is in demand by Fortune 500 companies.

Thanks to advanced technologies, it’s cheaper to produce electricity from wind now in Nebraska than anything else. Let’s use this affordable, clean source that we have in abundance to help our state grow -- and grow relevant in the 21st-century economy.

Zach Renshaw, Crete

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News