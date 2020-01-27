Letter, 1/28: A chance for Nebraska to lead

Nebraska has an opportunity to be part of the climate solution if we’ll just take it.

As a state in the middle of the country with top-ten potentials in both wind and solar energy production, Nebraska could be a big-time player in the energy production of the new economy, meaning the clean energy that is in demand by Fortune 500 companies.

Thanks to advanced technologies, it’s cheaper to produce electricity from wind now in Nebraska than anything else. Let’s use this affordable, clean source that we have in abundance to help our state grow -- and grow relevant in the 21st-century economy.

Zach Renshaw, Crete

