Having seen footage of the joyous, teary reactions of Sen. Megan Hunt and others at the news that, in Nebraska, abortions can continue to be performed after a heartbeat has been detected in utero, one would have to be forgiven for mistaking the footage to be a reaction to news of something genuinely worth celebrating, such as the birth of a child.

Instead, it is more rejoicing at their deaths. Even more ironic is the fact that the same representatives who support continued measures that will lower the birth rate paradoxically support maintaining Social Security in its current state. Who will fund it when the next generation is cut down by abortion and contraception?

More first-generation immigrants, perhaps? What will happen when our culture's sick infatuation with abortion reaches their communities? One can only marvel at such hubris and cognitive dissonance.

Maxwell Curry, Lincoln