Letter: A case of confusion in Congress

New Republican Congressman George Santos of New York has been accused of lying on his resume and financial corruption by the powers that be. But, perhaps he's just confused.

If so, he doesn't seem as confused as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Santos probably knows the difference between the Gestapo and a cold Spanish soup, the difference between a Petri dish and a peach tree dish (whatever that is), and he probably doesn't believe forest fires are ignited by Jewish space lasers.

Anyway, I'm certain he will fit in and get right to work protecting the wealthy from taxation and raising money for his reelection campaign.

Thomas D. Stauch, Omaha

