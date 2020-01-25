Letter, 1/26: A call for new war powers act

I support the passage of the new War Powers Resolution in the House of Representatives. I ask Nebraska’s senators to vote for the bill but with the additional requirement that, if the president invokes the “imminent threat” provisions of the resolution, he must disclose to the Congress and Senate clear evidence of imminent threat.

In addition, I decry the U.S. attack on Iraqi soil without the constitutionally required consultation with Congress and without either a declaration of war or an invoking of the provisions of the 1970s War Powers Act.

We are appalled by the actions of nation states, especially Russia and the United States, that kill individual persons deemed opponents of those states. The venue for the handling of such persons is a trial at the International Criminal Court under the auspices of the United Nations.

If the United States and Russia continue to kill individual “enemies” without a trial, without evidence and without congressional action, we will contribute to the development of an international anarchy that, in the age of drones, will be extremely difficult for any leader, any nation or any international body to limit.

Paul A. Olson, Lincoln

