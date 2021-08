I would like to invite Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird to take an hour ride on my Can-Am trike. I have lived in Lincoln for 75 years and I have never seen the roadways in the shape they are in this year.

We are the capital city of the state and also a major tourist attraction. How can we showcase our city with the roads that appear they are from a third world country? Come on, Mayor, take a ride with me! And hang onto your hat.