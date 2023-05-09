When out-of-state friends ask me to describe Lincoln, I tell them it's a blessedly blue isle in a big Red Sea. Such was exemplified in our recent city elections.

The swarm of pernicious and pecunious pees (not bees) such as Peed and Deep-pockets Pete was unsuccessful in unseating Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird with their outsized donations and black clouds of negative advertising.

Savvy Lincoln voters ghosted Geist (pun fully intended) and reclaimed the mayor's office as well as a majority of seats on our City Council.

Against such odds locally, nationally and, particularly, financially, ours remains an uphill fight. But here's hoping smart Lincoln voters will continue to valiantly wage this battle.

Jim Hejduk, Lincoln