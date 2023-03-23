Recent legislation in Washington would bring government overreach into our economy to a whole new level. S.127, the Pharmacy Benefit Manager Transparency Act, directly inhibits basic free-market forces and threatens to increase prescription drug costs for employers of all sizes, including small businesses.

This legislation gives the Federal Trade Commission virtually unlimited power to strip businesses of the pharmacy benefits they use to design affordable coverage for their employees and would set a precarious precedent that could harm any American industry.

Americans for Tax Reform’s Isabelle Morales said, “S.127 further inserts the FTC into business-to-business contracts. It would prohibit (Pharmacy Benefit Managers) from using basic auditing practices to combat fraud, waste, and abuse, prohibit routine contracting processes used to insulate payers from price fluctuations in the market, and prohibit them from lowering reimbursements for drugs. It ... would hamper individual PBMs’ ability to negotiate for lower prices.”

Watchdog organization Citizens Against Government Waste said, “Increasing the government’s involvement in the healthcare system, particularly through the FTC, will adversely impact both patients and taxpayers.”

Even worse, S.127 fails to hold powerful pharmaceutical companies accountable for prescription drug price gouging that is made possible by their abuse of the patent system. Legislators should be focused on addressing this instead of empowering the government to dictate the private business practices of companies.

S.127 would be bad news for our free market. I encourage our senators, Deb Fischer and Pete Ricketts, to oppose this legislation when it comes to a vote.

Colten Zamrzla, Lincoln