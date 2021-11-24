Letter: A bipartisan path to success

Speaking at COP26, Rep. John Curtis, of Utah, chair of the Conservative Climate Caucus commented: “Republicans care deeply about this earth and its stewardship ... and we’re serious about being part of the solution in a bipartisan manner.”

At the same time, Republican senators introduced the “American Energy, Jobs, and Climate” plan, with the aim of cutting global emissions 40% by 2050. This is the first time Republicans have outlined an emissions reduction target.

Numerous House and Senate Republicans are showing bipartisan climate leadership. This bipartisan climate leadership is much needed. Kudos to these Republican senators and representatives (including Rep. Jeff Fortenberry) for working on climate change.

Cooperation by Republicans and Democrats is extremely important. It will take all of us to aim for the ambitious emissions cuts needed to further slow temperature rise and prevent more climate change disasters.

Last month, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney talked about the effectiveness of carbon pricing during a virtual global conference saying, "There is only one change that dramatically affects the amount of global emissions, and that's a price on carbon."