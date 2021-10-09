Letter: A big number in perspective

Here are a few facts that may bring some understanding -- and perspective -- to the current discussions about federal government spending

1. Anyone trying to stay informed about the current bills being proposed in Congress, is hearing “trillions” i.e. a one with 12 zeros before the decimal points. That's $1,000,000,000,000.00

2. A “generation” can generally be defined as a period of time that spans 20 years.

3. Much, if not most, of the return on investments associated with the $3.5 trillion bill will take at least one generation to happen, as we are dealing with education, new technologies and overall changes in lifestyle for many Americans, for example health or transportation.

4. $3.5 trillion means $479,452,054 per day over a generation.

Regardless of our party affiliations, can we all agree that this amount is huge, and that maybe we ought to look at the details before agreeing to it?

Can we also ask the media to call it for what it is -- $480 million every single day for the next 20 years, or for an entire generation -- in order to give the public a proper perspective of this level of added expense to our national budget? Just a thought.

Dominique Cheenne, Lincoln

