 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: A big number in perspective
0 Comments

Letter: A big number in perspective

  • 0
Congress Biden Budget

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., left, listens Monday as Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the ranking member, makes an opening statement as congressional Democrats speed ahead this week in pursuit of President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion plan for social and environmental spending at the Capitol in Washington.

 J. Scott Applewhite, Associated Press

Here are a few facts that may bring some understanding -- and perspective --  to the current discussions about federal government spending

1. Anyone trying to stay informed about the current bills being proposed in Congress, is hearing “trillions” i.e. a one with 12 zeros before the decimal points. That's $1,000,000,000,000.00

2. A “generation” can generally be defined as a period of time that spans 20  years.

3. Much, if not most, of the return on investments associated with the $3.5 trillion bill will take at least one generation to happen, as we are dealing with education, new technologies and overall changes in lifestyle for many Americans, for example health or transportation.

4. $3.5 trillion means $479,452,054 per day over a generation.

Regardless of our party affiliations, can we all agree that this amount is huge, and that maybe we ought to look at the details before agreeing to it?

Can we also ask the media to call it for what it is -- $480 million every single day for the next 20 years, or for an entire generation -- in order to give the public a proper perspective of this level of added expense to our national budget? Just a thought.

Dominique Cheenne, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Green Light or gaslight
Letters

Letter: Green Light or gaslight

  • Updated

After reading the Green Light Lincoln article ("Green Light benefits drivers," Oct. 1), I had to re-read it to see if it was covering the Linc…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News