Letter: A better use of money?

A famous economist (Milton Friedman) once said that the most inefficient way to spend money is for someone else to spend someone else’s money on someone else.

The Oct. 12 story regarding the provision of internet to the Winnebago Tribe seems to reinforce that point. The story notes that $35.2 million will be spent to provide internet service to 658 locations. That works out to spending $53,495 per location.

My point is simple: Perhaps the Winnebago people would be better served by other methods to secure internet? Then the extra money might be used for educational, infrastructure or economic development purposes?

Anthony J. Clarke, Davey

