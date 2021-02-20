Letter: A bad message for students

There has been significant public attention directed towards the content of a student editorial in "The X-Change," the Pius X student paper. The article itself is not remarkable. However, the principal's response is unbecoming of an educator ("Pius X administrators apologize for student editorial many considered offensive," Feb. 12).

Putting aside the editorial content, remember that students say, write and now often tweet strong opinions about the world.

From solving world hunger in three easy steps, to rolling their eyes out of their skull when parents protest vaping, children are full of snap judgments. That's OK! It's how they learn about what's appropriate behavior in the world around them. We can afford the young lady at least that grace.