Letter: A bad message for students
Letter: A bad message for students

There has been significant public attention directed towards the content of a student editorial in "The X-Change," the Pius X student paper. The article itself is not remarkable. However, the principal's response is unbecoming of an educator ("Pius X administrators apologize for student editorial many considered offensive," Feb. 12).

Putting aside the editorial content, remember that students say, write and now often tweet strong opinions about the world.

From solving world hunger in three easy steps, to rolling their eyes out of their skull when parents protest vaping, children are full of snap judgments. That's OK! It's how they learn about what's appropriate behavior in the world around them. We can afford the young lady at least that grace.

After publishing, Pius X released a statement that addressed the newfound attention, not by asking for grace and understanding for the student, but by platforming her position as their own. Principal Tom Korta was quoted in the Journal Star with several iterations of, "We're sorry people are offended," and continued the pattern from the press release of proselytizing the same ignorant view.

This was an opportunity for Korta to both protect his student and teach leadership by example. Instead, he chose to use her as a human shield to broadcast what clearly his own views into the world, and offered, "Sorry you're sorry," when asked for comment.

It is this reader's opinion that he should reflect, or dare I say pray, on how to be a better adult and role model for his Pius kids.

Alex Fall, Beatrice

