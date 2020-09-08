Letter, 9/9: Pro-life movement beyond birth

Nebraska needs and deserves strong pro-life leadership in the Legislature.
I urge the Nebraska legislative body to open a special session in the Legislature for additional pro-life issues -- that of protecting our vulnerable populations in the meatpacking industry from COVID-19, enacting police oversight rules and eliminating permanent police presence in schools among other things. I also urge Gov. Pete Ricketts to consider these additional pro-life measures.
Pro-life work does not stop with the unborn and elderly. Pro-life means seeing that all Nebraskans are treated fairly and compassionately.
Suzy Landreth, Lincoln
