 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter, 9/9: Pro-life movement beyond birth
View Comments

Letter, 9/9: Pro-life movement beyond birth

{{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska needs and deserves strong pro-life leadership in the Legislature.

I urge the Nebraska legislative body to open a special session in the Legislature for additional pro-life issues -- that of protecting our vulnerable populations in the meatpacking industry from COVID-19, enacting police oversight rules and eliminating permanent police presence in schools among other things. I also urge Gov. Pete Ricketts to consider these additional pro-life measures.

Pro-life work does not stop with the unborn and elderly. Pro-life means seeing that all Nebraskans are treated fairly and compassionately.

Suzy Landreth, Lincoln

Legislature logo 2020
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News