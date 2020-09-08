Letter, 9/9: Police need citizen oversight

A big thank you to Sens. Patty Pansing Brooks, Adam Morfeld and Matt Hansen for attempting to reconvene the Legislature to continue the discussion of police oversight.
The Kenosha, Wisconsin, police shooting of a Black man in the back again underlines the need for reform. At the same time, the Lincoln police should be commended for arresting murder suspects without shooting the teen suspect.
It is tragic that, in another incident, a veteran Lincoln police officer is struggling for his life, the result of being shot by another teen. However, police, vigilante and radical protester violence are becoming epidemic. Kenosha is the latest example.
Escalating violence is complex. What I wish to focus on, and continue the discussion on, is the need for serious oversight of police. There is often little transparency or accountability. Police unions are too powerful; citizen oversight is too weak.
Despite the fact that Lincoln police are ahead of the curve, there is little oversight. Our City Council and County Board need to enact legislation to prevent abuses by law enforcement.
We need more than cosmetic changes. Legal teeth, with investigative power, access to police records and, most importantly, freedom to call for sanctions are crucial to a citizens review board.
Limited liability, the powerful weapon of police unions, must be scrutinized and constrained. The 18 complaints against the killer of George Floyd points to this need. Local law enforcement has noted the few complaints against them. Could this be the result of lack of adequate oversight and any hope of a fair hearing?
Although local law enforcement officials are open and sincere, the system needs to be changed. Citizen oversight is needed now.
John Krejci, Lincoln
