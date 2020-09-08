Letter, 9/9: Police need citizen oversight

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A big thank you to Sens. Patty Pansing Brooks, Adam Morfeld and Matt Hansen for attempting to reconvene the Legislature to continue the discussion of police oversight.

The Kenosha, Wisconsin, police shooting of a Black man in the back again underlines the need for reform. At the same time, the Lincoln police should be commended for arresting murder suspects without shooting the teen suspect.

It is tragic that, in another incident, a veteran Lincoln police officer is struggling for his life, the result of being shot by another teen. However, police, vigilante and radical protester violence are becoming epidemic. Kenosha is the latest example.

Escalating violence is complex. What I wish to focus on, and continue the discussion on, is the need for serious oversight of police. There is often little transparency or accountability. Police unions are too powerful; citizen oversight is too weak.

Despite the fact that Lincoln police are ahead of the curve, there is little oversight. Our City Council and County Board need to enact legislation to prevent abuses by law enforcement.

We need more than cosmetic changes. Legal teeth, with investigative power, access to police records and, most importantly, freedom to call for sanctions are crucial to a citizens review board.