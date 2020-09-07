Letter, 9/8: Stop bleeding; ditch Warren

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Living in Charleston, South Carolina, is hard enough being a Husker, but now with the Big Ten opting to not play fall football, it’s even worse. You can imagine what all my ACC and SEC buddies think of the Big Bad Ten.

Thank goodness for Coach Scott Frost. He garners a ton of respect down here for his passion to play, and the Huskers get bonus points for being one of the three schools that voted to play.

Who really knows what happened since Commissioner Kevin Warren fumbled this one so badly. Hopefully, the Big Ten presidents have the courage to cut Warren loose before he does any more damage to the conference.

He’s already the laughing stock of college football with the knowledge that it’s perfectly fine for his son to play at Mississippi State. But that’s OK. After all they’re in the SEC, a real football conference. Go Big Red! Class of ’76.

Jeffrey Place, Charleston, S.C.

