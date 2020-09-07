Letter, 9/8: Do the math on President Trump

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

150 million: the number of COVID-19 cases the world would have if it was doing as “very well” as Trump says of the U.S. It has 25 million.

188,000: when we reach this number of deaths, we will have surpassed Sweden’s death rate per capita, and they did nothing. It was a risky strategy, but their economy and health care are 100% intact. It is safe to walk their streets without fear of death, and they can travel freely. When the virus came to the U.S., Trump didn’t want it to be here because he thought it might hurt the economy and the stock market (which he erroneously equates with the economy) and could affect his chance of reelection. His delays and stop-and-start, piecemeal response resulted in worse multiple crises than doing nothing!

$140 million: the amount it has cost the U.S. taxpayers for Trump’s golf outings during his term. Just think how many families could have used this to pay bills and buy food.

0/3: the number of crisis management essentials he got right. State the facts, dispel the rumors and give everyone the same message. He ignored the facts, started and spread the rumors and gave mixed, contradictory messages sometimes within the same “briefing.”

4: the number of syllables in Yosemite.