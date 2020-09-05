Letter, 9/6: Water quality a key issue

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

You would expect that the water coming out of your kitchen faucet would be safe to drink. At the beginning of the year, I attended an event on water quality and learned that our farm home had incredibly high nitrate levels, and I had to install a reverse osmosis system to safely drink the water.

I spent many years teaching at a school with poor water quality because of high nitrate levels. This should never be.

In each of the last three decades, nitrate contamination in Nebraska has doubled, indicating that our water quality is becoming exponentially worse. It’s especially concerning because townships and villages are being put in charge of paying for water treatment plants which are very expensive to operate.

In Ong, a town of fewer than 70 people, they are forced to pay $160,000 for a new well because their original was so contaminated with nitrates it had to be shut down.

Water quality has to be part of the conversation when talking about the health, safety and the future of Nebraskans. We can elect representatives to our Natural Resource Districts, so vote wisely to improve our water quality.

Charlene Brown, Lincoln

