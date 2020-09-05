Letter, 9/6: Something bigger than football

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

College football is so important to Nebraskans that I was not surprised a letter was written to Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren and signed by angry parents who felt their sons should be playing in the midst of a global pandemic that has killed over 182,000 in the United States.

They were deeply concerned about the effect the postponed season was having on the “mental and physical well being of our sons” and the “emotional toll” that was the result. “The complications of this decision,” they said, “will have ramifications for the future of these athletes.”

And to these young men, I would say this: The ending balance of good to bad in your life is unknown, but there is a chance that you will graduate from college and be unable to find work to support a family.

You may never achieve the same level of success as your friend. Or you will find you are not as talented as you thought. Your marriage may not be made in heaven, and child-rearing may not be as Disney-esque as you had envisioned.

One of your children could be born with a devastating disability, and you will feel overwhelmed by the lifetime obligations and implications. You may be heartbroken as you watch a loved one suffer through a long painful path to death. Possibly you will be the one walking that path.